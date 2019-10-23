• The Nashville Songwriter series begins at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum, 311 W. Second St. Features professional songwriters Ronnie Bowman and Billy Droze out of Nashville.
Doors open at 6:30 pm. Tickets: $15 each for reserved table seating near stage, and $5 for general admission. Bar, concessions and table service are available during the concert. For more information, visit www.bluegrasshall.org to learn more about the featured artists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.