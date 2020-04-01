Starting March 30, Owensboro Public Schools will be serving meals that may be picked up between 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the OPS sites (addresses listed below). On Monday and Wednesday, families will pick up two lunches and two breakfasts. On Friday, one lunch and two breakfasts will be handed out.
OPS Feeding Sites Locations• Corner of East Seventh St. & J.R. Miller Boulevard
• Colonel House Hotel, 1829 Triplett St.
• Dixiana Court, 2900 Dixiana Court
• Corner of Goose Egg Park & West Third Street
• Cadillac Motel, 1311 W. Second St.
• Corner of Chesterfield Road & River Road
• Kendall-Perkins Park, 1201 W. Fifth St.
• Max Rhoads Park, 714 W. Seventh St.
• Moreland Park, 1215 Highland Ave.
• Cravens Pool, 2815 Cravens Ave.
• Lincolnshire Apartments, 1028 Pennbrooke Ave.
• Daviess County Public Library, 2020 Frederica St.
• Corner of Eighth & Maple Street
• Smothers Park, 199 W. Veterans Blvd.
• Corner of Bolivar & Seventh Street
• Oney’s Apartments, 1708 Shawnee Drive
• Rolling Heights (Meals will be delivered via bus or OPS labeled vehicle)
• Girls Inc. (Meals will be delivered via bus or OPS labeled vehicle), 2130 E. 19th St.
• Owensboro High School (Drive-Thru), 1800 Frederica St.
• Owensboro Middle School (Drive-Thru), 1300 Booth Ave.
• Lewis Lane Baptist Church, 2600 Lewis Lane
• Kentucky Wesleyan College near Scherm Road
• Legion Park, 3047 Legion Park Drive
• Seven Hills Head Start Preschool, 2401 McConnell Ave.
• Learning Villa near Estes Elementary
• Nannie Locke HAO, 2161 E. 19th St.
• Harry Smith Apartments (Housing Authority of Owensboro)
Daviess County Public SchoolsMeals may be picked up between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the DCPS elementary schools (addresses listed below). On Monday and Wednesday, families will pick up lunches and breakfasts for two days.
March 30-April 3: Pick up meals Monday, Wednesday and Friday at these sites:
UMS Elementary School — 4514 Goetz Drive
Deer Park Elementary — 4959 New Hartford Road
Meadow Lands Elementary — 3500 Hayden Drive
Gemini Drive Apartments — 2260 Carpenter Drive
Chuck Gray Court Apartments — 650 Chuck Gray Court
Towne Square Court Apartments — 4825 Towne Sq. Ct.
Town and Country Mobile Home Park — 418 Reid Road
Colony Mobile Homes — 2016 Arlington Park Boulevard
Riverbend Pointe — 501 Office Lane
Beginning April 6: Pick up meals Monday, Wednesday and Friday at these sites:
Burns Elementary School — 4514 Goetz Drive
Country Heights Elementary — 4961 Kentucky 54
Deer Park Elementary — 4959 New Hartford Road
Meadow Lands Elementary — 3500 Hayden Drive
Sorgho Elementary School — 5390 Kentucky 56
Gemini Drive Apartments — 2260 Carpenter Drive
Chuck Gray Court Apartments — 650 Chuck Gray Court
Towne Square Court Apartments — 4825 Towne Sq. Ct.
Town and Country Mobile Home Park — 418 Reid Road
Colony Mobile Homes — 2016 Arlington Park Boulevard
Riverbend Pointe — 501 Office Lane
Owensboro Catholic Schools will be serving meals Monday through Friday. Lunches will be served from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Owensboro Catholic K-3 Campus — 4017 Frederica Street, and from 12 to 12:30 p.m. at Mary Carrico Memorial School in Knottsville — 9546 KY 144
