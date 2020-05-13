In an effort to support continued learning, Owensboro and Daviess County schools are allowing students to keep their district-issued Chromebooks for the duration of the summer.
Within the Owensboro system, seniors and other students not returning to the district were asked to return their Chromebooks. All students in grades seven through 12 returning to the district in the fall were permitted to keep their electronic devices for a few reasons, according to district spokesman Jared Revlett.
Students are asked to bring the Chromebooks back to school on the first day in the fall. If over the summer a student learns they will not be returning in the fall, they are asked to contact the district through the school where it was issued and schedule a time to return it.
“By students having them all summer they could provide some additional education opportunities to help prevent brain drain,” Revlett said.
“Brain drain,” or summer slide, is the concept of students “losing” what they have learned in school during their summer vacation, according to Scholastic.com.
The website said younger students are more prone to summer slide, as well as many students in low-income households. It also listed ways in which students could decrease their chances of summer slide, including promoting and allowing children to read whatever they want, encouraging smart play with puzzles and educational games, and getting children out of the house.
Charles Broughton, Daviess County Public Schools director of secondary education, said the district is allowing incoming 10th-, 11th- and 12th-grade students to keep their devices. DCPS middle school students aren’t typically issued Chromebooks as they have them in the classroom, however, during non-traditional instruction those students were allowed to have the devices at home.
DCPS officials also would like for students to have as much access to information over the summer as well, which is why officials wanted them to keep the devices. Some students maybe have also fallen behind during NTI, so have their device will hopefully help them in that area as well, Broughton said.
Also having students bring back their devices could potentially create health hazards, he said.
“With social distancing and other restrictions in place, we didn’t want mass groups of students gathering (to return them),” he said. “The challenge of that was enough to say let’s let students continue to use them this summer.”
The devices could also be a direct line of communication between teachers and other district officials and students.
Ordinarily, when students leave for summer break, they aren’t heard from again until school starts back up in the fall, both Revlett and Broughton said, and by having access to Chromebooks, teachers can continually do check-ins to ensure students are doing well.
Normally, the district has the devices returned to ensure they aren’t lost, and to also run updates and repairs on them when needed.
If an OPS someone does have an issue with their device, the district has set up a website specifically designed for users to fill out “tickets” for repairs. The website, ntihelp.tradition1871.com, is up and running for everyone to use.
Broughton said all students who are issued Chromebooks within DCPS already have been given access to numbers to call if issues arise with their devices.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
