In its efforts to serve the whole child, Owensboro Public Schools has a goal of creating small health clinics in each of its school buildings, a goal that will begin with the district sending out RFPs for health services on Friday, April 2, to area providers in hopes of creating a partnership.
Board of education members on Thursday heard from OPS Superintendent Matthew Constant about the RFPs — requests for proposals — that are being sent to area healthcare providers. Being able to offer on-site health care services helps the whole child, Constant said, which, in turn, helps students do better in class.
He said the pandemic and the increase in telehealth services, along with recent changes to Medicaid billing, make such a task easier to comprehend. The district has a credible and capable health staff, but they are limited in what services they can provide.
“We can’t diagnose and bill for services,” Constant said. “We don’t have a partner identified that can take on that liability involved, and the expert doctor that is attached to this.”
If and when a health care partner comes on board, 11 doctor’s offices would be created on district campuses. A student would have the opportunity to, for instance, walk into a nurse’s office feeling ill, and could connect with a nurse practitioner or a doctor, receive a diagnosis and have medicines prescribed to them. The potential healthcare partner would then take care of all billing involved.
Such a partnership could also help students with immunizations for school, the flu or even the COVID-19 vaccine. Students also could have their sports physicals taken care of on-site, which provides a convenience factor for all, Constant said.
“We began discussing this pre-COVID, but we didn’t act on it because of COVID,” Constant said.
The district’s responsibility in this would be providing the facility and office space needed, and Constant said the hope is a partner would then provide staff and equipment that can be paid for based on billing. Hopefully, they also are able to become profitable, he said.
There will be negotiations with a potential healthcare partner on staffing, Constant said, adding that it is the district’s priority to not lose any of its staff.
While RFPs are being sent to area providers, others can also inquire about this partnership by calling the district central office at 270-686-1000 and asking for Wanda Bradley for more information.
Board members also heard an update from Foust Elementary School Principal Janie Moseley, who said that students and educators are happy to be back in classrooms together again.
Moseley said that 30-35% of Foust students did not have consistent access to virtual education since the beginning of this school year, and the issues disruptions to learning created have become more evident.
“Students only had 24 full instruction days from Aug. 24 to March 18 this year,” Moseley said. “So it’s been a struggle and we have challenges ahead.”
The school, which historically has about a 97% attendance rate, is currently at 93%. That is unusual, Moseley said, and she directly relates it to the pandemic.
The school is also in the planning stages of its three-week summer session that 115 students are expected to attend, she said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.