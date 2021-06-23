Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, in partnership with Owensboro Public Schools, administered four COVID-19 vaccinations to children age 12 and older on Monday at the Daviess County Public Library.
Jason Collins, director of the inpatient pharmacy at Owensboro Health, said vaccinations will help students get back to school, and return to a normal life. He and other OH staff were at the library for more than an hour and weren’t sure what to expect, but were happy with the turnout they had, he said.
They initially brought 30 doses of the Pfizer vaccine but were prepared to retrieve more if needed.
Meeting families where they are out and about town, and in their neighborhoods, is a way to help those who may be unable to travel to the hospital to receive the vaccine, Collins said, adding that however many vaccines were administered, “we’re grateful for.”
The school system is partnering with the hospital all week for the vaccinations that will continue through Friday at various locations along its summer food service program routes. In three weeks, when it’s time for the second dose of the vaccine, the hospital will be also providing shots.
After this week, the health department will continue to administer the vaccines for another three weeks. A final schedule for those shots will be determined and released later.
Walter Gaddis got the vaccine because he said it will support all students being back together again.
The 14-year-old Owensboro Innovation Academy student said he was nervous about the prospect of the shot at first.
“I’m not a fan of shots, but I’m just glad it’s over with now,” he said.
Families were already coming to the library for the city school’s summer feeding program, so the idea was to hopefully appeal to those families, according to OPS spokesman Jared Revlett.
OPS provided opportunities for students age 16 and older to receive the vaccine when they were able, which is why they wanted to continue that trend for 12-year-old students.
“This is a good way to do that,” he said, about offering the shots at summer feeding sites. “We are out in the community with our families, and they are used to (OPS) food service being there every day.”
He said ultimately districts across the commonwealth are unsure what the next school year will look like, but the more people who are vaccinated, the “more normal it will look for next year.”
“We are encouraging our families and students to get the vaccine when they can, when they are free to do so,” he said.
OPS offers four routes for its summer feeding program, the first of which — the green route — will be the sites of vaccines this week. Other locations in that route this week, when students 12 and up can receive a vaccine at no cost, will be:
- Tuesday, June 15: Wing Avenue, in the lot across from Wing Avenue Baptist Church, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.;
- Wednesday, June 16: Chautauqua Park at 1301 Bluff Ave., in the skate park lot, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.;
- Thursday, June 17: Baptist Center on 1003 Scherm Road from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.;
- Friday, June 18: Oney’s Apartments on 1708 Shawnee Drive from noon to 1 p.m.
Individuals who receive doses at these locations will receive their second dose at the same locations and times during the week of July 5-9.
Those interested in receiving the vaccine need the following to do so: parent/legal guardian (if under 18); insurance card (if they have one, but insurance isn’t required to receive the vaccine); and proof of age (license, or birth certificate.)
Messenger-Inquirer health reporter Christie Netherton contributed to this report.
