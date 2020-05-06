Owensboro Public Schools recently unveiled its plan to host in-person graduations for its three high schools in the chance the COVID-19 mass gathering restrictions will be lifted sometime during the next three months.
OPS is asking Owensboro High School seniors and their families to “save the dates” for July 24, Aug. 7 and Aug. 8 for their in-person graduation.
The dates set for the Owensboro Innovation Academy are July 26 and Aug. 9.
Emerson Academy’s dates are July 24 and Aug. 7.
According to Jared Revlett, OPS spokesman, the first two dates for OHS are contingencies for conducting an in-person graduation depending on how the public gathering restrictions play out over the course of the summer. The final date would be more individualized and a last resort if the OHS class of 2020 couldn’t reunite. The same plan is in place for both the Owensboro Innovation and Emerson academies.
Revlett said the Owensboro Sportscenter has been reserved for the two OHS dates and similarly, the RiverPark Center has been reserved for the Owensboro Innovation Academy. Emerson would have its graduation inside one of the schools.
“We’ll push out more specific details on the in-person (graduation) as we get closer,” Revlett said. “A lot of it’s going to depend on what restrictions are pulled back, what we’re able to do and what times will be set. We felt it was important to get those dates out there in the event we’re able to have the full-blown, in-person (graduation) at the Sportscenter.”
Prior to the in-person graduations, there will be a virtual slideshow presentation of the class of 2020 that will take place May 25 via social media platforms and the district’s YouTube channel.
Despite having a graduation plan in place, OPS Superintendent Matthew Constant said it’s still not the ideal situation.
“Graduation is such a rite of passage for students,” Constant said. “It’s like our hearts are just breaking for our kids. And knowing that, we went to great lengths to involve student input, student leadership and principal leadership in our decisions with the plan. All along the way, the No. 1 request from all was ‘please let’s have an in-person graduation ceremony when we’re able to.’ ”
Classrooms have been vacant since March 13 — the last day in-person teaching was held because of concerns of spreading the coronavirus.
Since then, students have been learning through nontraditional instruction or NTI while at home.
However, NTI ended Friday, May 1, for OPS students.
Although months will have gone by since the seniors attended any official school function, Constant said he believes enough of the class of 2020 will return for an in-person graduation.
“We feel like we’ll have a majority of kids who will want to come back whenever we’re able to have it,” Constant said.
As of Thursday, Daviess County Public Schools had yet to release its graduation plan.
Lora Wimsatt, DCPS spokeswoman, said she anticipated a graduation plan to be announced Friday, May 1.
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
