A state board of elections task force has been looking at options for holding the November election during the coronavirus pandemic if conditions require changes to the traditional election day process.
Meanwhile, Secretary of State Michael Adams is also working to recruit more poll workers so counties can have more in-person polling places than they had during the June 23 primary election.
Many counties, including Daviess and Jefferson, reduced their in-person voting to one voting center. Adams said the bipartisan plan he and Gov. Andy Beshear agreed upon for the primary did not call for counties to have just one voting center.
“The biggest misconception about the primary election is the Governor and I cooked up this scheme to get rid of voting places,” Adams said. “That was not a feature (of the plan), that was a bug.
“The bug was the poll workers canceled,” and locations regularly used as polling places dropped out, Adams said. “We didn’t have the locations and we didn’t have the workers … They canceled, and I can’t blame them.”
COVID-19 is particularly concerning for senior citizens and people with pre-existing health conditions.
“Most poll workers are senior citizens, and they are the last people who should be volunteering,” Adams said.
More in-person voting locations will be needed in November, just because of the sheer number of people who are likely to vote in the election, which includes races for U.S. president, one of Kentucky’s U.S. Senate seats, multiple federal and state House races, and elections for local offices.
While a large percentage of people were able to vote through mail-in absentee ballots during the primary, the November election can’t be done primarily through absentee voting, Adams said.
“I don’t think it’s likely we are going to have 3,700 polling locations,” Adam said. “We are going to have to consolidate.”
But the state will have to have more than one voting center per county, Adams said, because turnout will increase from the 29% who voted in the primary to probably 75%.
The state board of elections task force, of which Adams is a member, met for the first time July 17. Jared Dearing, executive director of the state Board of Elections, said the task force will come up with options and provide them to Beshear’s office, and Beshear and Adams will make the decision on how to go forward.
“The Governor will have to call for a state of emergency in the election” in order for an alternate election plan to go forward, Dearing said.
“We hope to have some decisions made fairly soon,” Dearing said.
Adams said early voting worked well in the primary and he expects there will be more early voting in the runup to the Nov. 3 election. More people will also vote absentee than usual, but poll workers will be needed for people who don’t want to vote absentee, he said.
Adams said he is interested in looking for incentives for poll workers, namely increased pay and recruiting younger workers.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
While having political independents serve as poll workers would help fill poll worker rolls, more registered Republicans and Democrats are needed to serve in November. Independents were allowed to serve as poll workers during the primary, and Adams said he supports doing that again in November.
More participation among Republicans and Democrats as poll workers would help alleviate concerns voters from both parties have about the election, Adams said.
“On the right, you have people who don’t trust mail-in voting,” Adams said. “They want to vote in person.”
Meanwhile, there were “a lot of Democrats who were frustrated we had so few voting locations” in the primary, Adams said. “... By law, I have to have an even split of Republicans and Democrats.”
A person can become a poll worker by contacting their county clerk’s office or by contacting their local Republican or Democratic Party officials.
