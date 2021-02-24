After 41 straight Farm-City Breakfasts, the streak will end this year after organizers announced Thursday the cancellation of the Feb. 27 event because of ongoing COVID-19 concerns.
Sponsored each year by Daviess County Farm Bureau and the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce, the breakfast is typically held at Daviess County High School on the last Saturday of FFA week in mid to late February.
Its purpose is to bring the agricultural community together with city and county leaders, a number that approaches 500 attendees.
Joan Hayden, president of the Daviess County KFB board, said the decision wasn’t taken lightly but that the pandemic forced the cancellation as it has with other popular annual activities.
“It was with a lot of thought and with a lot of trepidation; we did not want to have to do it but you just can’t social distance that many people who always want to attend, and then also try to get a speaker in,” Hayden said. “We absolutely hated it and it was with a heavy heart that we had to make that decision.”
Last year’s Farm-City Breakfast took place on Feb. 29, which was about two weeks before the state shut down large gatherings and enacted COVID-19 safety mandates.
Candance Castlen Brake, Chamber president and CEO, said the uniting of the ag and city communities over breakfast is an essential component of the event.
“Buffet breakfasts and big crowds of people from all over the community is what Farm-City is all about,” Brake said. “(It’s) not a pandemic-friendly event.”
Along with the food and a sizable gathering, the Farm-City Breakfast is also known for its keynote speakers such as local agriculturist Kirby Green, Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles and the late U.S. Sen. Wendell Ford.
Hayden said there was discussion about delaying the Farm-City Breakfast until later in the year, but that likely meant many of the farmers would be absent.
“This is always the ideal time because it’s always before they get into the fields for spring planting,” Hayden said. “Once they get into the fields, they’re gone.”
The Chamber and the KFB are now focusing on the 2022 Farm-City Breakfast when it’s more probable that enough of the population will have received the COVID-19 vaccine.
“They’re working on the vaccines now … and hopefully by this time next year they will have gotten most of the people vaccinated, and people will feel a little more comfortable,” she said.
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
