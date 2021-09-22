The Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport Board unanimously approved retaining Cape Air as its essential air provider during a special meeting Tuesday.
Tristan Durbin, airport director, said Tuesday that Cape Air, which is headquartered in Hyannis, Massachusetts, has served the Owensboro-Daviess County community well for the past decade.
“Cape Air’s continued success, safety record, commitment to the community, and ability to connect the Owensboro-Daviess County area with other communities across the country were key factors in the Board’s decision,” Durbin said following the meeting.
According to U.S. Department of Transportation, EAS was put into place to ensure that smaller communities that were served by certified air carriers before airline deregulation in 1978 continue to have access to a minimum level of scheduled service.
Cape Air’s current contract to Provide OWB with essential air service was set to expire at the close of 2021, Durbin said previously.
Other airlines that submitted bids to provide essential air service include Air Choice One and Southern Airways Express.
The board’s recommendation will now be sent to the Department of Transportation, which will make the final decision regarding which airline will provide essential air service for OWB.
In other business, the airport’s board also unanimously approved a bid by Bruce’s Tri-State Roofing to replace the roofs of three hangars currently suffering from leaky roofs.
Durbin said OWB received one bid for the project, which was from the Owensboro-based roofing company for $177,000. Estimates for the project were at $180,000.
“It is below what the estimate was, not by much but it was lower,” Durbin said.
The bid is for a single-ply, mechanically fastened membrane roof with a 20-year warranty.
Durbin said the downside to the bid is the national shortage of building materials has made it impossible for the job to begin quickly. It is expected that due to the supply chain shortage, the work on the hangars will not be completed until late June 2022. However, if materials arrive before then, work can begin sooner, pushing up the completion date, he said.
