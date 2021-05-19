The Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport will sell nearly 11-acres of property located at 2615 Kentucky Highway 81 to Crabtree Holdings LLC.
Tristan Durbin, airport director, said during the OWB board’s regular meeting Tuesday afternoon that the airport, located at 2200 Airport Road in Owensboro.
“On April 28, we had a bid opening for the potential sale of the highway 81 property, located at 2615 Highway 81. We had two bidders, one of them being Crabtree Holdings, the second being Gulfstream Commercial Services,” he said.
Durbin said the airport utilized a scoring method that awarded points to each bidder based on the bid offer, job creation and the schedule of development.
“My recommendation would be to sell to Crabtree Holdings contingent upon FAA approval.
Crabtree Holdings LLC submitted the winning bid of $377,000 to acquire the property.
The property is located in two separate tracts — one being 9.8-acres and another 0.9-acres, and is located across the highway and a little north of the Daviess County Operations Center.
The property had been leased to TLD Logistics Services since 2002.
“Their business slacked off during the pandemic,” Durbin said previously. “They downsized and didn’t renew their lease.”
Durbin said he tried to find another tenant, but opted to sell the property and use the revenue from the sale to pay for for roofing and drainage projects at the airport.
In other business, Jarred Lanham, OWB maintenance supervisor, has been selected to serve as the airport’s operations manager. The position had been vacant since Durbin, the former operations manager, was promoted to airport director last month.
Durbin said Lanham, was originally hired as full-time maintenance personal about two-and-a-half years ago before moving into the maintenance supervisor position more than a year ago.
“He excelled in that role,” Durbin said following Tuesday’s meeting. “He showed a great love and interest for the airport and wanted to try to take that next step into the operations manager role. ...He saw an opportunity where he could apply his knowledge that he had learned from managing the airport facilities as well as the airfield.”
Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.