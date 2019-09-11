• The following is the Owensboro Air Show schedule of events:
Friday -- 4-7:30 p.m. at Owensboro Regional Airport.
Admission: $5 Friday at the airport (kids 10 and under free); meet pilots and see aircraft up close. Admission includes nighttime performance.
Saturday/Sunday -- 1-4 p.m. downtown Owensboro along the riverfront
Admission: Free. Performers will showcase vintage warbirds, aerobatic demonstrations and military jets, including the Air Force F-16 Viper Demo.
Glover Cary "Blue" Bridge closure -- closed from 7 a.m. to
1 p.m. Saturday for the annual Owensboro Air Show Bridge 5k/10k and Bridge Day event.
The morning will kick-off with the annual Bridge Run at 7:15 a.m. and the bridge will open to the general public for Bridge Day following the conclusion of the race.
For more information, visit https://www.owensboroairshow.com.
