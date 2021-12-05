The City of Owensboro officially celebrated the kickoff of the holiday season with the return of the Holiday Market and the official lighting of the city’s Christmas tree.
The Holiday Market at the Owensboro Convention Center attracted about 60 vendors, offering up a variety of unique gifts and a shopping experience completely different than the big box stores.
Jaime Daniel and Nancy Ward were both out at the Holiday Market on Saturday looking for some special Christmas gifts.
“I bought for my daughter,” Daniel said. “There are unique gifts here for loved ones that we can’t get other places.”
Ward said there seemed to be a good selection of items to look at at the market.
“There is not a ton of duplicates,” she said. “I know this is only the second year they have done it, but I hope next year there is going to be more.”
Chad Christian of Glass Fusion was one of the vendors to participate, displaying an array of glass art.
“We do a little upcycle of the bottles and just melt them down into cheese trays, spoon rests, egg trays,” he said.
Christian said a lot of the soda and wine bottles are donated by local businesses, which he then uses to create functional yet eye-popping glass art.
As far as popularity, he says one item seems to stand out among the rest.
“The spoon rests really do well,” Christian said. “A lot of those have the tree of life or a swirl put into the back of them.”
Those downtown Saturday could also take part in the city’s “12 Days of Christmas” celebration which was in its second week of the season. A “Holiday Stroll” encouraged individuals to support the local business community as they make their way through their holiday gift list this year. The lighting of Owensboro’s Christmas tree was also a highlight of the evening.
After having a virtual Christmas tree lighting ceremony last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, crowds assembled at Owensboro’s Smothers Park to see the grand illumination return this year.
Mayor Tom Watson said it was great to see so many people enjoying the event in downtown Owensboro.
“It is about the kids, it is about the next bunch,” Watson said. “That is what I am most excited about.”
Watson said the clear and mild weather and the event’s location along the riverfront should make for a pleasant evening for all those attending.
“I always enjoy this thing, as much as anything,” he said.
After a performance of classic Christmas songs such as “Santa Claus is Coming to Town” and “Winter Wonderland” by the Kentucky Youth Chorale, Watson invited the Rev. Larry Hostetter, Brescia University president, to bless the city’s Christmas tree.
Hostetter spoke of the origins of the Christmas tree tradition with the German theologist and priest Martin Luther.
“Martin Luther, on a Christmas eve, was walking in the dark of the night and seeing the lights of the stars shine through the branches of the trees,” he said during the event. “He wanted his children to see the same thing so he took a tree home and put candles in it, and thus was born the first Christmas tree.”
A countdown from three was then had, and Owensboro’s Christmas tree was officially lit for the 2021 Christmas season.
Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837
