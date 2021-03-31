Owensboro’s music scene is getting more national recognition.
USA Today’s 10Best published an article this week by Jacky Runice — “Road trip loop: Explore America’s musical roots across five states.”
And one of the loops is “Nashville to Owensboro.”
“Major recognition like this continues to put Owensboro on the national and international map,” Mark Calitri, president of the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau, said Thursday.
“This is a really big deal,” he said. “It helps amplify our marketing efforts and boosts our chances of reaching new potential groups and meeting planners.”
Calitri said, “Our tourism partners and hotels are still facing hurdles and challenges brought on by COVID, but momentum is beginning to build for Owensboro and the future is looking more positive.”
The article says, “The transformative nature of a live music experience is singular. A Facebook Live performance of the New York Metropolitan Opera or YouTube videos of old Johnny Cash gigs are great, but they just don’t tickle serotonin receptors like the throb of drums and bass vibrating right through a body.”
It adds, “Why not combine your appreciation of travel and music born and bred in the USA with a five-state road trip loop that transports you through blues and rock to country, bluegrass, soul and the Great American Songbook? Launch your symphonic road trip at any point in the loop that visits Chicago, St. Louis, Memphis and Nashville, Kentucky and Indiana.”
The trail starts in Chicago, where Runice lives, goes to St. Louis, Memphis, Nashville and then Owensboro.
“Music to download for the drive: Bluegrass music, especially by Bill Monroe, Doc Watson, Alison Krauss and Union Station, Flatt & Scruggs, and the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band,” the article says.
“The world’s only Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum, located in downtown Owensboro, Kentucky, pays tribute to bluegrass music’s most important figures and traditions.”
“I think Owensboro to some folks is a little bit of undiscovered land,” Chris Joslin, executive director of the Hall of Fame, said Thursday. “National recognition like this helps demonstrate that Owensboro is unique and has a lot to offer visitors. When visitors arrive they quickly discover that bluegrass music is authentic and rooted in our history and culture. People are looking for that authentic experience and Owensboro delivers.”
The article said, “After the sensory overload of Nashville, a leisurely two-hour drive takes you to Owensboro, Kentucky, known as the birthplace of bluegrass. Soak in exhibits, live performances, art, costumes and films about the Kentucky art form at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum.”
It adds, “The venue’s outdoor stage hosts live concerts in a pastoral area overlooking the Ohio River. The annual ROMP Festival featuring the best in bluegrass leaves visitors pickin’ and grinnin’ (typically held in June, but moved to September for 2021). Bring your instrument if you play because there are jam sessions and artist-led workshops.”
Best BurgooThe article notes that Owensboro is home to the “Best Burgoo in Kentucky” from its 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards in 2019.
It says, “Pencil in a stop at the birthplace of the Father of Bluegrass, Bill Monroe — a guided tour may be given by someone who knew Bill and his family.
“This is bourbon country after all, so stop into one of the oldest bourbon distilleries in the world, Green River Distilling Company, to taste or tote some back home. Then, take a picture of yourself near the largest known sassafras tree in the world. It’s around 300 years old.”
And the story says, “Western Kentucky, also considered the Bluegrass, Blues & BBQ region, is known for its savory dishes like burgoo and one of the oldest forms of cooking: barbecue.”
From Owensboro, the tour goes to Carmel, Indiana.
Back in 2014, the Americana Music Triangle created a 1,500-mile trip that included the birthplaces of nine genres of music --blues, jazz, country, rock ‘n’ roll, rockabilly, bluegrass, Cajun, zydeco and gospel.
Aubrey Preston, founder of the Americana Music Association, said at the time that Owensboro is “an important asset (for the trail). It’s in our best interest to claim you. You have something of international significance here” with what’s now the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum.
Owensboro is somewhat difficult to find on the website because it’s considered a side trip.
But it says, “Travel north of Nashville on I-65 for about 130 miles to find the town of Owensboro, Kentucky, a bluegrass fan’s paradise.”
And it includes things in Rosine in Ohio County.
Calitri said, “According to the latest Longwoods International tracking study of American travelers, 87% now have travel plans in the next six months, the highest level since early March 2020. Half of travelers currently feel comfortable traveling outside their communities and a little more than half support opening their communities to visitors, both the highest levels since last May.”
He said, “Only a third of travelers now say that COVID-19 will greatly impact their decision to travel in the next six months, the lowest level in a year.”
