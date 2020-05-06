The coronavirus pandemic has hit Owensboro’s economy hard.
But a new study says the Owensboro metropolitan area, which includes Hancock and McLean counties, is in better shape than more than half of the nation’s metro areas.
Brittaney Johnson, president of the Greater Owensboro Economic Development Corp., said a new Vulnerability Index projection model, created by a Chmura economics team led by Dr. Christine Chmura and Dr. Xiaobing Shuai, gives Owensboro a score of 96.56.
A score of 100 represents the average job loss expected in the country.
The lower the score, the better the community rates.
The model ranks Owensboro at 249 out of 384 metros in projected job loss.
Kahului-Wailuku, Hawaii, was listed at No. 1 with a score of 194.92, followed by Atlantic City, N.J., at 193.39.
The safest metro for jobs was Trenton-Princeton, New Jersey at 70.85.
Johnson said the projections were developed on March 23.
“Future updates will be posted as changing conditions warrant,” she said.
“Numbers are critically important to tell the collective story of the COVID-19 virus impact on our business community locally,” Johnson said.
On March 30, Elizabeth Griffith, the EDC’s manager of Business Retention and Expansion, sent a survey to 35 industries in Daviess County.
Thirty-two of them were open. Three were closed.
“The aggregate results of this survey will allow us and our resource partners to be proactive now and identify opportunities where we can assist in the future,” Johnson said.
She said the survey found that 71% of those who answered the survey have experienced a decrease in revenue.
It also said that 65% could survive three weeks or longer with a slowdown.
“We are fortunate in Owensboro and Daviess County that there is a diverse industry base,” Johnson said. “The top 20 employers are from nine different market sectors.”
She said, “Accommodation and food services are projected to lose more jobs as a result of the coronavirus compared to utilities and healthcare.”
The survey was done nearly a month ago.
Johnson said, “There are still changes every day. National and local responses are ongoing. This is an unprecedented event. The recovery, growth and success of this region depends on businesses and community leaders working together. We will prevail. Each day is about exploring what the new normal looks like, adapting and being flexible.”
She said, “The Greater Owensboro region is strong and resilient, the present day challenges are opportunities to learn, change and grow. Every challenge and every problem, big or small, carries a silver lining if you know where to look.”
Griffith said the survey found that 338 people had been laid off at the 35 companies.
Ten had been hired by those companies during the pandemic, she said.
Griffith said that 28% of the companies said they were paying employees who were told not to come to work 100% of their normal pay.
And 8.5% said employees who weren’t working weren’t being paid.
But, Griffith said, 60% of the companies didn’t answer the question.
Employees at most plants can’t work remotely.
But Griffith said some have their front office people working from home.
The majority of the concerns reported on the survey were about employees’ health, mental health and protection.
Asked if they expected a permanent reduction of employees in three months, 13 said no, seven said yes.
Seven were unsure.
When asked about six months from now, eight expected a permanent reduction, seven didn’t and 11 were unsure.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
