The Rubik’s Cube was invented in 1974, and it took the inventor, Erno Rubik, a month to solve his creation before showing it to the public. Times have changed since the era of Rubik, and people are solving his puzzle faster and faster, to where the record for solving it is roughly 3 seconds.
Millions of people have become fascinated by the puzzle, and Owensboro is no exception. One man loves solving and configuring the cubes so much that he started a club here to share his passion with others.
Owensboro resident Taylor Latham started Owensboro Speedcubing, which is dedicated to his love of cubing. He recalls getting his first Rubik’s Cube years ago, and that he fell in love with it, and solved it, in one night. He said his own average solve is roughly 15 seconds.
“I’ve always liked puzzles and problem solving, so I’ve been a math guy all my life,” Latham said.
Latham said the idea for this club started when he grew tired of traveling to other states to compete in cubing competitions.
“The idea for the club got started initially because my friend and I went to a competition in Gatlinburg, but we couldn’t find any closer,” Latham said. “We had to travel many hours, so I wanted to have a club in town so that we could do activities with cubing whenever we wanted to.”
The meeting times are still “loosey-goosey,” Latham said, with sporadic meetings and get-togethers at locations throughout the community. He hopes to make the meeting schedule more structured.
“It’s basically ‘Hey, let’s meet up at the library right now,’ ” Latham said.
While the club is relatively new to Owensboro, having started in March, Latham said it has anywhere from six to 15 members. Latham, 20 years old, said the club has members as young as 12 years old.
Adam Thompson, who helped found the club, said he started cubing late in 2021 and has fallen in love with it. His personal best for solving the puzzle is 12 seconds.
“I started cubing because I was in quarantine, and I had a Rubik’s Cube my sister got me years ago ... and ever since then it’s hard to put it down,” he said. “Taylor is so passionate about it, and I love to see him happy about it, so that motivates me there.”
In April the club had its first competition, “Thanks for Inviting Me 2022,” an inside joke between Latham and his friend group.
The tournament attracted 10 competitors, more than Latham expected, given the nicheness of cubing. Competitors worked to solve Rubik’s Cubes of various sizes. Unlike the typical competition, Latham said, they were not competing against each other, but against their own times.
“The cool thing about cubing is that nobody is there to beat somebody else,” Latham said. “Everybody is there to beat their own times and to improve (themselves).”
He said the competition was unique because the World Cube Association, a nonprofit that organizes and regulates competitions, rarely set up events in Kentucky. Latham’s event was outside of the WCA.
“If you ever hear about someone going to a competition, it’s highly unlikely that it’s local,” Latham said.
One thing that separates the group from the typical WCA group is that they construct mosaics, both for fun and for local businesses. They take roughly 500 cubes and arrange them to form an image much like pixel art.
“What we do is we solve them in a particular way so that whenever you step back the cubes form a picture,” Latham said.
Recently, the club has done Mario and a friend’s face. They have also constructed Wedding’s Orthodontics logo in cubes.
“Well, I was a patient there, and I wanted to start doing mosaics for other people, and they were one of the first people I thought of,” Latham said. “I asked them if I could build a mosaic of their logo for them, and they said ‘Sure, we’re building a new clinic out highway 54, if you’d like to wait and do it then.’ Later, at the end of May, we went over … and set it up for them.”
Madison Wedding, who helped coordinate the mosaic, said it was a surprise for Justin Wedding in their new clinic. She said he was very happy with the art installation when it was revealed in late May.
Latham said it took roughly an hour to set up the mosaic consisting of around 470 cubes. Latham said he would continue to build mosaics for people and businesses.
Latham plans to keep the club going strong and has at least two more events planned for this year.
“Even if we (only) have three or so people for the rest of the club’s lifetime, I would still keep it up,” he said. “Just because for me, it’s not about having a club per se, but about having a group of friends who share the same passion.”
For more information about the club, visit the Owensboro Speedcubing Facebook page.
