Owensboro will see a new event take shape in the spring season with the launch of the inaugural Owensboro Music Business Expo (OMBE) from Thursday, April 13 through Saturday, April 15 at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum.
The event, co-founded by Francine Marseille, executive director of Friday After 5, and Adam Gaynor, formerly of the multi-Grammy-nominated band Matchbox Twenty, came about after Gaynor was invited to perform at the final FA5 event in September.
The expo was created to help both aspiring artists and music industry professionals who have spent years in one of the multiple areas of the music industry and plans to bring “some of the biggest and best in the business to Owensboro” according to a press release.
Participants will experience innovative exhibits, panels, seminars, showcases and workshops on both the business and creative side of the music industry.
During a Nov. 2 press conference at the Hall of Fame, Gaynor said he wanted to bring a music business expo to Owensboro based on his experiences growing up in Florida trying to figure out how to get to the next level.
At the age of 22, Gaynor answered phones in a recording studio in order to get his break and now wants to help those who may not have the accessibility to get their foot in the door.
“...It took me eight long years of sitting at the studio, grinding it away and (thought) there’s got to be easier methods for everybody that doesn’t have access to get a job at a studio,” he said. “...We’re going to teach people tricks. We’re going to teach people things that they can do and that will help increase their statistical chances of being successful.
“It always comes down to having some talent, and then it comes down to having the right people surrounding you to mentor and nurture that talent; and I hope that’s what this expo is going to be a part of.”
Mark Calitri, president of the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau, said Visit Owensboro is “very proud” to promote and market the new event and expressed its importance.
“It helps us attract a whole broad new range of folks to Owensboro and Daviess County,” he said. “...And Adam Gaynor has traveled all across the world, (played) thousands of shows, has sold millions and millions of albums … all across the world; and he chose Owensboro and Daviess County to host this event that he could have done anywhere else.”
Calitri also pointed out that Owensboro has been recognized by Brand USA as a “top 10 music destination” and Rolling Stone magazine coined the city “a must see music destination.”
“Owensboro is showing that we are a music mecca,” he said. “...All of this is gonna happen in the ‘Bluegrass Music Capital of the World.’ ”
Chris Joslin, executive director of the Hall of Fame, said he was excited with having the facility be the host site for the new event and having correlation with the Hall of Fame’s mission centered on education.
“...I think something like this is needed. I think there’s a market for this,” he said. “You have enthusiasts (that) when they start playing music, they don’t just dream of strumming in their living room; they have a vision of being out and meeting other musicians and building a peer group ….”
Gaynor hopes that having the event will make a difference to people that want to dive into the industry and succeed.
“...I hope we can change one person’s life, one person that has an opportunity to grow into a crazy artist that we might have heard of,” Gaynor said, “and if it changes 20 lives or 100 lives, then we did so much better than I ever could have anticipated.”
Those interested in participating in the expo can register online at ombeofficial.com.
Cost for the event is $149 for the entire three days. Special hotel room rates will be available for attendees and exhibitors.
For more information, visit ombeofficial.com.
