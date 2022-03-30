Owensboro native Cory Burdette is getting his sea legs as the new museum operations coordinator of the LST Ship Memorial in Evansville.
Home to the World War II LST-325, the ship serves as a memorial and museum to those who served on the landing ships known for transporting everything from tanks to soldiers to the front lines.
Burdette, a 2014 graduate of Owensboro Catholic High School, said he began in his role about a month ago after having worked as an assistant at the museum.
“Kind of an ongoing joke that we have here amongst the crew of the LST-325 is there is always something going on,” he said. “Each day is different.”
Burdette said his responsibilities range from research and installation of exhibits to conducting guided tours of the ship — and even IT work when needed.
With a new exhibition about D-Day, which LST-325 participated in, still in the works, Burdette said there is a lot he considers when thinking about a new exhibit and how it can help tell the story of the LST ships.
“First off, I would take a look at things we already have; we have a decent amount of items that we have acquired over the years in our archives collection that are a wide range of different things from actual objects to photos, video digital archives, paper documents of all shapes and sizes, everything like that,” he said. “Whenever I am thinking of a new exhibit, usually I am thinking of something that I want to try to feature that hasn’t been brought out before or it has been a very long time since it has been put on display.”
Burdette said that providing new information to visitors and regularly updated displays help keep things interesting for those returning to the ship.
“Whenever I have that collection of items that I feel would be a pretty good group, then I center all of that around a theme,” he said. “Taking what we know, and then also incorporating what we have in our archives, we are hoping to make that a very engaging and interesting experience.”
Burdette said he has always had a love of history, and whenever traveling with his family, they would always end up stopping at a museum to see something historical during trips.
While LST-325 was built in a Philadelphia shipyard and not Evansville, Burdette said Evansville is informally known as the LST capital of the world because so many of the ships were built there.
“In Evansville, Indiana, we made LSTs, we had the Missouri Valley Bridge and Iron Co., and we made 167 LSTs throughout the course of World War II,” Burdette said. “By that number, we made the most LSTs out of all the shipyards in the United States.”
Burdette said one of the things he enjoys most about his job is being able to interact with veterans.
“It is always neat getting to see veterans, especially Word War II veterans, come in on ship and give their personal stories,” he said. “That is firsthand material, you can’t get more real than that.”
