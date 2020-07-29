Local filmmakers Casi and Daniel Benedict are finally ready to unveil their coming-of-age horror movie, “The Bloody Man,” which has been 32 years in the making.
The movie is based on a story Daniel Benedict wrote in the late 1980s. He found it a few years ago in what he called his “horror box,” which was filled with stories he’d written as a kid, clippings from scary movies he hoped to see at the time, homemade horror trading cards and other horror memorabilia.
In 2016, Daniel and his wife decided they would expand the story into a script, which they cast and later filmed in Owensboro in 2018.
“I’ve been doing post-production ever since,” Daniel Benedict said. “Finally, about a month ago, we came up with our final draft.”
The Benedicts will be premiering the film Thursday at Owensboro Cinema Grill, 2700 Calumet Trace in Gateway Commons, and tickets are currently on sale.
The movie centers around a boy named Sam who is dealing with the death of his mother. As he struggles with family, friends and school, a sinister being called the Bloody Man is unleashed and evil breaks loose.
It features two actresses who appear in the “Nightmare on Elm Street” movie franchise, Tuesday Knight and Lisa Wilcox, but Benedict said that about 95% of the actors and actresses were local.
Filming took more than eight weeks, which Casi Benedict said was grueling, especially for her as the 22-hour days were difficult while she was pregnant with the couple’s twins.
After that, however, came even more hard work, she said.
They both watched the 5,000 clips of the film over the course of two years and edited them down to the final two hours and 13 minutes of footage that will be released in less than two weeks.
“Daniel put in so much work,” she said. “He worked from home at his day job, and I work outside of the home. So he would be with the twins all day and be up all night editing.”
Still, she said, the whole process was fun.
“It really has just been a pleasure to get so many people who were passionate about the project, who were so excited to be involved, and make something on a scale that we have made,” she said. “I know I am biased, but this is a really great movie. It really does transport you back to the ‘80s.”
That’s a decade meaningful to Daniel Benedict.
“I tried to make it in every way like a movie you would see in the ‘80s, and we tried really hard to make it authentically ‘80s,” he said. “It has heart. It doesn’t have that sense of hopelessness that so many movies and TV shows have nowadays. Our movie doesn’t quite take itself so seriously. It’s not too dark or serious.”
Not only does the movie have a lot of 1980s undertones and themes, from vehicles and clothes from the era, but it also looks at if it was filmed during that time. The Benedicts tried hard to give it a retro look, as if a kid in 1987 could have picked it up at the movie rental store and brought the VHS tape back to his house and watch the crackle of the analog video.
“We didn’t go overboard with it, but it looks like an older film,” Daniel Benedict said.
The movie was partially funded by crowd-funding websites Kickstarter and Indiegogo, which are intended to help people raise funds for projects.
This isn’t the first film project on which Casi and Daniel Benedict have worked together. In 2013, they released a horror movie called “Bunni,” and they also created a short called “Fall of Grayskull,” which is based on the “He-Man Masters of the Universe” characters.
Casi Benedict comes from a theater background but never worked with movies until she collaborated with Daniel. He has always had an interest in filmmaking and actually had made a career out of freelance videography work.
The two are observing COVID-19 guidelines from state health officials, as well as Malco Theatres, in order to offer a quality, but safe, movie-watching experience Thursday.
Masks are required while movie-goers are up and walking about, but once they are seated, they may take them off. There will also be limited seating in the auditoriums to accommodate social distancing. Any ticket-purchases at the door, as well as any selling of merchandise, will be as contactless as possible.
“We want to make sure Owensboro can come out and have a good time, get out of the house, but be smart and stay healthy while doing so,” Casi Benedict said. “We are taking all of the precautions necessary.”
To purchase tickets for the movie in advance, visit thebloodyman.com. Tickets will also be for sale at the door.
