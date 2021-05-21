The Owensboro Regional Recovery Center has yet to receive a $200,000 CARES Act grant aimed at helping the facility navigate the financial strains of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jim Hendrix, county treasurer, said during Daviess Fiscal Court’s regular meeting Thursday afternoon that while the funds were approved in January, they have yet tor each their intended destination.
“I don’t know what happened and I am not trying to place blame; I don’t care,” Hendrix said during the meeting. “I just know that something didn’t happen in the proper order or COVID-19 related issues held it up.”
Hendrix said Fiscal Court approved the $200,000 CARES Act grant for the recovery center located at 4301 Veach Road in Owensboro at the beginning of the year. The error was noticed by Hendrix while he was working on his typical year-end analysis.
“I think the agency has also contacted multiple people, including the judge (executive) who inquired about where are the funds,” he said. “The result of that was several emails and several phone calls today. Just prior to the beginning of this meeting, I was requested to provide where the court has entered it into their budget.”
Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said during the meeting that the social-distancing mandates caused by COVID-19 resulted in ORR being able to house fewer patients at one time, resulting in a loss of income.
“Where they normally have 95-100 people and are receiving income, they were down to below 50 this year and it was really hard,” he said.
Mattingly said he had been under the impression that ORR had received all the allocated grant funding.
“Turns out they didn’t get any of it,” he said.
Fiscal Court was able to track down the funding, and has a goal of distributing it by June 3. Hendrix said it is a timely issue and needs to be addressed quickly.
“We need the court to approve this document and obviously we hope to get the final approval on June 3, at which point that completes all the paperwork that should be submitted for those funds to be released,” he said.
Mattingly said the county followed all the proper steps after the situation was discovered.
“For ORR, I am sorry,” Mattingly said. “We did everything we knew we should have done.”
In other business, Fiscal Court heard the first reading of the 2021-2021 fiscal-year budget.
Mattingly said the process of creating a new budget is, “long and arduous,” and thanked commissioners and staff members for the work that was put into it.
“I think every year we have turned out a good budget,” he said. “We have turned out a balanced budget and I think that the budgets that we have given the taxpayers are what they expect from Fiscal Court, so thank you.”
