Owensboro Regional Recovery is seeking donations to fill Christmas bags for residents to spread holiday cheer while the facility is under restrictions for leave and visitations due to COVID-19.
The recovery center, which has been in operation since 2010, offers a long-term drug and alcohol recovery program with clients living in the building from six to 18 months. The facility also offers an array of social services and educational programs, according to Director Sarah Adkins.
Normally, clients in the facility are allowed to leave during holidays to be with family, Adkins said. This year, however, has been different.
“Because of the pandemic, our clients have been just restricted to our property since March 26th of this year and we have also been restricting visitors, so most of our clients, at this point, have very rarely left our property, if at all, since they’ve been in the program and have not seen their family,” Adkins said.
Since clients will not be able to spend holidays with their families, Adkins said the facility wanted to do something nice to spread holiday cheer.
Owensboro Regional Recovery is asking for monetary donations to fill gift bags for all 52 of its residents to gift them with scarves, hats, gloves, socks, hygiene products, candy and a roll of quarters.
The roll of quarters will be provided for clients to use the payphones to make phone calls. Adkins said there is access to email, Facebook Messenger and Zoom, but many clients still utilize the pay phones in the facility.
“We’re looking to spend about $50 per client just to make everything really nice for them,” she said.
Donations can be made online at Owensboro-Regional- Recovery.Square.site or mailed to 4301 Veach Road, Owensboro, Ky, 42303. For those wishing to purchase items, donations can be dropped off or shipped to the Veach Road address.
Adkins said the facility is also taking pre-orders for its annual cheese ball fundraiser. Orders can be made by email to vcole@audubonarea.com.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
