The University of Louisville has announced that two Owensboro students, Katie Hayden and Frederik Ulken, have received full-tuition scholarships known as the mentor scholarships.
Hayden was selected to the McConnell Scholars Program. This program is open to graduating Kentucky seniors with 10 selected each year. Selection is based on a student’s strong record of commitment to leadership, scholarship and service. She plans to study neuroscience, business administration and political science, according to U of L’s website.
Ulkin was selected to the Martin Luther King Scholars Program. This program is open to Kentucky or Southern Indiana African American or Latino high school students who have earned a minimum GPA of 3.5 and an ACT score of 26 or SAT score of 1230. This program is designed to be an engaging leadership program that develops critical thinking skills, engage in self exploration and establish an appreciation for civil engagement. Ulken’s area of interest is in reducing the negative impact of the American health care system, according to U of L’s website.
