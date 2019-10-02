• The Inaugural Pickle Festival Pageant was Sept. 21 at the Owensboro Christian Church Community Center. The winners will have the opportunity to continue on in November at the Kentucky State Festival Pageant in Lexington. They also helped kick off the inaugural Tri-State Pickle Festival Sept. 28.
Winners included:
Mrs. Pickle Festival - Presley Rich, Lancaster
Miss Teen Pickle Festival - Gracie Higgs, Owensboro
Little Miss Gherkin - Clara Huff, Owensboro
Little Mr. Gherkin - Logan Lile, Owensboro
5-7-Year-Old - Camille Huff, Owensboro
0-11 month - Khloe Tapp, Owensboro
