Like most nonprofits, the Cliff Hagan Boys & Girls Club has had a difficult year because of the COVID-19 pandemic forcing cancellations of fundraisers financially important to the organization.
Steve Winkler, director of operations for the Boys & Girls Club, said the nonprofit has lost more than $120,000 that’s usually generated from its annual fundraisers.
“We didn’t have our ‘100 Men Who Cook’ this year; that’s usually about $115,000. We didn’t have our ‘steak and burger’ this year; that’s about a $10,000 fundraiser,” Winkler said.
But what may help salvage the year for the Boys & Girls Club is its Pappy Van Winkle bourbon fundraiser.
In previous years, J’s Liquors & Cheese Shop hosted the raffle, which allowed customers to donate $1 for the chance to purchase a bottle of Pappy.
Among bourbon collectors and connoisseurs, Pappy is popular largely because of its rarity.
The Sazerac Company distills Pappy at its Buffalo Trace Distillery in Frankfort, but only produces 7,000 cases or 84,000 bottles per year.
The two previous raffles raised a combined $28,858 for the Boys & Girls Club.
This year, however, there will be a change to the raffle that should increase the total donation amount.
Instead of selling chances, only 1,000 tickets will be sold at $100 each, which would raise $100,000 if every ticket is purchased. And because of COVID-19, J’s Liquors & Cheese Shops will not be able to host the event.
A drawing will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 9 at the Boys and Girls Club’s Mike Horn Unit at 3415 Buckland Square.
There will be four tickets drawn, with the top prize winner receiving five bottles of Pappy — a 10-year bottle, a 12-year bottle, a 15-year bottle, a 20-year bottle and a 23-year bottle. Second place will receive $1,000, third $500 and fourth receives $100 and two handmade Pappy stools.
Winkler said the five bottles were donated by the late Wanda Oldham — the mother of Jeff Oldham, president of J’s Liquors & Cheese Shops.
“She was a big supporter of the Club,” said Winkler about Wanda Oldham. “She donated the bottles before she passed (in August).”
The Pappy raffle tickets can be purchased at https://one.bidpal.net/pappy/welcome.
Along with the Pappy drawing, a separate online auction will be held. In the past, the auction was held at Buffalo Wild Wings in Owensboro.
Among the auction items are a golf package, a John Deere propane heater, and a dinner and overnight stay at the Farmer and the Frenchmen Winery & Cafe in Robards.
Winkler said the proceeds from the Pappy and the auction will be vital for the Club’s learning centers that are helping students during the pandemic. And each raffle ticket will underwrite a year’s membership for eight youths.
“So this is crucial to us at the end of the year being able to raise funds to keep us going,” Winkler said.
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
