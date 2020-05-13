Wayne Morris performed in the most unusual concert venue he’s ever been in May 4.
He kicked off a new outdoor concert series at Park Regency, a senior apartment complex at 5058 Back Square Drive, at 1 p.m. May 4, playing gospel, bluegrass, classic country and even a song from the Commodores, a funk and soul band.
Morris was performing in the parking lot.
People in apartments facing the parking lot opened their windows to listen.
And people from the other side of the building came out to sit in lawn chairs — six feet or more apart, because the coronavirus pandemic has made social distancing important.
“I’ve been looking forward to this for a week,” Morris said. “It’s going to be a little different.”
Tina Wright came up with idea for the concerts.
“I had talked to several facilities, but they all had reasons why it wouldn’t work,” she said. “Then, I called Amy Pride, the director at Park Regency. She said there are windows that open on the front side and those in back could come outside. She liked the idea. So we’re doing it there.”
Wright said, “If the weather permits, we want to do this three or four more times with different musicians. They’re off work and they’re excited to be able to work.”
Artists lined up for the series are Cathy and Tommy Mullins, Laura Ramberger and Randy Lanham.
Each concert will last 40 minutes to an hour, Wright said.
She said the people who live at Park Regency have “been quarantined for so long. This will lift their spirits.”
Pride said the 110 people who live in the apartments were looking forward to the concerts.
“I’m pretty strict on what we can and can’t do during this,” she said. “They’re going stir-crazy in here.”
Morris said, “I’m going to encourage those who have instruments to get them out and play along with me. “
He has also made music videos on YouTube for Signature Care nursing homes, a company that has more than 100 locations across Kentucky, including in Owensboro.
“From what I’m seeing, people are watching those,” Morris said.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.