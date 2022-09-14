While Towne Square Mall may not see as many visitors compared to its heyday, the building still sees a dedicated group making their way inside three days a week to play a game they love.
The Owensboro Duplicate Bridge Club, an American Contract Bridge League (ACBL)-certified bridge club, has been meeting inside the mall for about four years after initially holding its games at the Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County, according to club president Linda Edds.
Edds said former president Karen Hardesty was able to find the club’s current spot, which is towards the back of the mall facing Back Square Drive, when searching for a more conducive space where the club didn’t have to set up and break down tables every time.
“We’ve done a lot to it,” Edds said. “It took several months to do that, but the owners at the time … worked well with us because … they gave us so many months of free rent because we were going to upgrade so much.
“It’s worked out great. …It’s really handy, and we have sufficient parking, and you just get into (the back doors) and you’re right here.”
The club meets at 6 p.m. Mondays and 1 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays and sees people coming from throughout the region — including Evansville, Madisonville and Bowling Green.
However, the club did experience some hindrances when it had to stop meeting during the coronavirus pandemic. But, Edds said they were able to manage.
“We were very conservative, so we did OK during the pandemic,” Edds said. “And then we started as soon as we could because we required vaccinations, so that helped us start (back) early because most of our members are older, so (that made) them feel better.”
Edds said the board of directors met when the first booster came out and decided to not require members to get the booster shot, but to wear a mask to attend.
“I think it’s made it a safe return, considering the health of our individuals and that sort of thing,” she said.
Since the move and COVID, Edds said membership and attendance has been the “same or better,” but mentions one of the challenges has been trying to get new people interested in the game with the club’s beginner lessons, which has helped them see an increase in membership.
“Normally, we may have eight participate in (it), and if we have four of them hooked on it and we do that every year, then you kind of keep up your membership and raise it,” she said.
The club will begin offering beginner bridge lessons starting at 3-5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26 and will continue every Monday for eight weeks.
Cost will be $5 per lesson, and participants will need to purchase books.
Edds started taking lessons when she was a senior in high school and describes it as “a card game that’s less luck to it.”
“You have to analyze, and you have to think, and you have to focus,” Edds said. “You’re using your brain and you got to focus, you got to count the cards. …You play it like you do spades, but you have to learn a bidding system to communicate with your partner in order to get to the correct suit or no suit.”
“If you do like cards at all and games, it can be obsessive because it can be intriguing ….”
Paul Nation of Utica is a new member who has only played a handful of times since coming out about three months ago.
“When you’re 65, you need to have some type of activity that stimulates your brain; and bridge certainly does that,” he said. “It’s a challenge.”
During the last 10 to 15 years, Nation has played computer bridge but struggled with how to bid well but has had nothing short of positive experiences with the club so far.
“Learning how to bid is a major challenge for somebody that hadn’t played a lot of bridge,” he said. “But the upside of it is that the people here have been unbelievably nice. They’ve welcomed me, and my only real trouble so far here has been there’s so many names to learn ….”
And Nation has come to find enjoyment and pleasure throughout the learning process.
“For 3 1/2 hours, I’m having to think; and I haven’t done that for a long time,” he said. “It’s like anything else you learn how to do. You have to begin, and you have to practice. It’s like learning how to drive, and after a while it will come naturally to you. But I’m not at that point yet; I’m a beginner driver right now.”
Edds said the game also goes beyond the local community, with players able to find a place to play virtually anywhere, once they become involved in the bridge world.
“You can travel with this,” she said. “(My husband and I) have been to Atlanta many times, and to St. Louis, and to Indianapolis, and Gatlinburg (has a) big tournament … (and) New Orleans …. Anywhere that you’re going, literally in the world, there’s bridge clubs.”
To register, contact Edds at 270-302-6291 or Vicki Stogsdill, club manager, at 270-316-1672.
For more information, visit facebook.com/owensborodbc.
