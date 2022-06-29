When most people think of day care, images of little children running and playing together most often comes to mind. But daycare services are also available for pets.
Madison Durham and Terri Spencer are the owners of Paws Town, LLC., which offers grooming, training and boarding for pets both big and small.
The business opened in June 2018, after roughly three years of planning. Durham said the idea came from her mother, who was a co-owner at the start, but it was her passion for animals that spurred it along.
“The background of (the business) is interesting,” Durham said. “My mom and I started this place together back in 2018. I went to business school, and (started) preVet, so love of animals has alway been there. She mentioned doggy day care existed, so I started writing the business plan.”
Paws Town opened with one building on Alvey Park Drive and soon expanded to a building next door and added a building across town specifically for training. Durham said that is where Spencer spends most of her time.
“Very quickly after we opened, Terri Spencer, who is our trainer and now current co-owner, came on, and then my mother left and Terri came on as owner.”
Durham said Spencer has more than 20 years of experience in training and is one of the few active trainers in Kentucky that is certified through the National Association of Dog Obedience Instructors.
One of the main services Paws Town offers is doggy daycare, which acts much like a regular day care. It allows the dogs to socialize and play with other dogs — and also tires them out, Durham said.
“Drop your dog off in the day, come pick them up at the end of the day, like a kid,” Durham said. “I always tell (clients), ‘Don’t be worried if your dog is tired … it’s a lot (for them).’ ”
The business is in its busy season, Durham said, seeing anywhere from 70 to 80 animals a day, mostly dogs.
“There’s summer vacations, which means a lot of boarding,” Durham said. “Super busy right now, which is great.”
Durham said it is important for people to know their pets are being taken care of.
“Our motto is ‘a safe, and fun, place for your pet to stay and play.’ ” she said. “But the biggest thing we provide is really just when you go on vacation, do you feel comfortable leaving them behind?”
Durham said training services continue to be popular with pet owners.
“We can do any type of training,” she said. “From you’re basic puppy commands … all they way through more intermediate tricks, more advance obedience commands, all the way through service dogs.”
Durham said they have also fostered dogs that are available for adoption.
Durham said she is thankful for her business’ success.
“It’s a hard time to be in business with everything that’s been going on,” she said, “but we’ve just been very lucky.”
Paws Town is a 3101 Alvey Park Drive West. For more information about its services, call 270-688-0908.
