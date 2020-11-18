There are winners and losers in every disaster.
Count Larry Owen Jr. among the local winners in this year’s coronavirus pandemic.
When he was furloughed from his job at Aleris for two weeks last spring, Owen was bored and looking for something to do.
“I was used to working every day plus a lot of overtime,” he said. “I wanted to work.”
So, in August, Owen opened PeezO’s Pizza, at 2100 W. Second St.
He built it and they came.
Boy, did they.
For weeks, cars were lined up on Second Street waiting to get in the parking lot to pick up a pizza.
“I’m doing a lot more business than I ever expected,” Owen said last week. “The first month was awesome. We were still learning and traffic was backed up down the street. But we’ve got things under control now. We’re able to get all of our phone calls.”
The business started almost by accident.
Owen said, “I paid $150 for a little bitty pizza oven at a Valero station. I thought when I retired, I might start my own pizza business.”
He said, “I told my fiancée that I bought the oven. She asked what I was going to do with it. I said, ‘Start a business.’ But I was just talking out of my head.”
Owen started making pizzas for his friends and they all loved it, he said.
“So, I decided to do it,” he said.
He leased the building at 2100 W. Second, which has housed a lot of restaurants since it was built in 1977.
National chains would shun that location.
But Owen said, “I’ve saved a lot being down here. People want to have things in this area. And they’re supporting me. I started on a skeleton budget. I bought all my equipment used. But all my ingredients are
top quality.”
He said he’s seen customers from eastern Daviess County and even Hancock County at his west end business.
Owen’s supreme pizza is his most popular item.
“Our sandwiches are really big, too,” he said. “And our salads. We have good food and we have healthy food.”
Owen said, “I’ve been making pizza for seven or eight years. I used to travel a lot and I ate pizza everywhere. Owensboro didn’t have a signature pizza place after PizzARoma closed. So, I wanted to create one.”
He said he covers his toppings with cheese, cuts the pizza into squares and “the sauce is a little sweeter than most places around here.”
The coronavirus pandemic is scary, Owen said.
But if it hadn’t happened, he’d still be dreaming of his own business after he retires.
“Blessings come when you’re ready for them,” Owen said. “Because of the pandemic, I was able to borrow from my 401(k) without a penalty. It’s been a blessing.”
He said Matt Weafer, Ben Skiadas and Jay Johnson “have been a big help in advising me.”
Owen will be offering dine-in service soon, in addition to the current delivery and carry-out.
“Our wait time is down to 10 minutes or less now,” he said. “The flow is really good now. Online ordering will be available next week and we’re adding an app. I hope to stay here a long time because overhead is lower.”
Today, Owen has 13 employees.
But he’s already planning an expansion.
“I want to have a store on the east side too,” Owen said. “But not on Kentucky 54. The overhead is too high out there.”
He also hopes to have a food truck soon.
PMQ Pizza Magazine says there were 76,993 pizzerias in the United States last year with sales of $114.86 billion.
And it said that 83% of Americans eat pizza at least once a month.
PeezO’s is open from 5 to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 5 to 10 p.m. on Friday, noon to 10 p.m. on Saturday and 2 to 8 p.m. on Sunday.
Lunch hours will be announced soon, Owen said.
270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
