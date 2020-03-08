• Jerry Goetz, CFP, CFS, CRPC, an independent financial adviser with LPL Financial, was selected to be in the Patriot’s Club based on his 2019 services.
This elite award is presented to less than 9% of the LPL’s more than 16,000 financial advisers nationwide. Goetz is the owner and president of Retirement & Financial Strategies at 3402 Frederica Street and specializes in helping those over the age of 50 with retirement planning and managing their investments throughout their retirement years.
• Old National welcomes Terra Shively to the Owensboro mortgage team.
Shively joins Old National with 10 years of mortgage experience. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Western Kentucky University and is a community volunteer for various organizations such as St. Jude Children’s Hospital, March of Dimes, Hospice and Wendell Foster. Shively is an Owensboro Chamber of Commerce member.
