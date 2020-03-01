• Mary Embry, an Edward Jones financial advisor in Owensboro, recently attended the Edward Jones fifth annual Women’s Conference at The Chase Park Plaza Hotel in St. Louis.
The conference recognizes top female Edward Jones financial advisors and provides attendees with the opportunity to network, hear from internationally recognized speakers, participate in elective sessions that explore performance excellence best practices and interact with firm leadership.
Embry’s office is located at 3811 Kentucky 54, Ste. 104.
