• Jared Daugherty, branch leader of the BB&T, now Truist Audubon Branch on West Parrish Avenue, was recently named BB&T’s Sterling Performer for his superior revenue and sales production for 2019. For his achievement, Daugherty was invited to the annual Truist Performance Awards in Hollywood, Florida.
The Truist Performance Awards is a corporate-wide event that honors the top 5% of the company’s employees. Daugherty was one of only two winners in the Kentucky region. This is Daugherty’s second consecutive year accomplishing the feat.
• Karen Pannell of Home Realty Inc in Owensboro was granted Quality Service Certified Gold status in recognition of exceptional service satisfaction measured and compiled for 2019 by Leading Research Corporation (LRC).
Quality Service Certified (QSC) status is the only award in the real estate industry based on independently validated, measurable service results. Clients of QSC agents receive a customer satisfaction survey at the end of each transaction. The surveys are administered and the results are compiled by LRC.
