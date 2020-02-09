• The following realtors have been named to the 2020 Aid the Homeless Board of Directors:
President — Tyler Shookman
President-Elect — Tamarra Miller
Secretary — Glenn Ashby
Treasurer — Ryan Moore
Past President — Brandi Rone
3-Year Director — Marsha Westerfield
3-Year Director — Gail Niehaus
2-Year Director — Charlie Kamuf
2-Year Director — Lee Upton
1-Year Director — Connie Griffin
Annual Director — Paul DiGiorgio
Annual Director — Jennifer Moorman-Bowlds
Annual Director — Jenni Warren
• Financial Freedom Partner’s Jeremy Tincher, an independent financial advisor, has earned the distinct honor of being included in LPL Financial’s 2019 Director’s Club. LPL awards select advisors, out of more than 16,000 LPL-affiliated advisors nationwide, based on their business success.
Tincher, a 22-year industry veteran and a Certified Financial Planner Practitioner, provides a full range of financial services primarily to clients with investable retirement assets in excess of $500,000.
