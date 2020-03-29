The following achievements have been made recently by employees at EM Ford:
Somer Dunaway, of Owensboro, was named the director of marketing and branding at EM Ford in February.
Travis Johnson and Karen Russell, both of Owensboro, obtained their Health and Life insurance license in January.
Reisz Hayden, of Owensboro, received his certification as an Accredited Fleet Safety Advisor (AFSA) in March.
• One area corn grower, Darrel Hagan, of Whitesville, recently placed third in the 2019 National Corn Yield Contest for the state in the A: Conventional Non-Irrigated Class with a yield of 290.5377 bushels per acre. The hybrid used in the winning field was AgriGold A644-32TRCRIB. The winning field was located in Kentucky.
The national contest, sponsored annually by the National Corn Growers Association, recognizes farmers from across the country for their efforts and exceptional results.
• Alexander Thompson Arnold CPAs created a chief information officer position and deemed award-winning executive, Alan Watson, as CIO. This leadership position was implemented to further guide ATA into the technology realm to achieve the goals of our firm and better serve their clients.
Watson has an extensive background in technology and leadership. Previously, he was principal consultant at Digital Simplicity, former executive vice president and chief information officer of ChanceLight Behavioral Health, Therapy & Education, and was named a CitrixInnovation Award Winner.
Watson received a MBA from Howard University and a BS in information technology from Austin Peay State University. He also is a Microsoft Certified Systems Engineer.
