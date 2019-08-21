• SparKy Rescue presents Tops n' Tails and Microchip Clinic from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Tractor Supply Co., Starlite Drive location. Also features nail trimming, ear cleaning and glands and pet wash. $5 each or $20 for all four. Microchips are $20 each or get all five for $35. Meet adoptable pets and receive free pet treat samples.

