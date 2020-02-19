• SparKY animal rescue utilizes foster homes to house animals available for adoption. The homes provide animals with a loving environment in which their needs are fully met. They also allow foster parents to assess the temperament of the animals, as well as their individual needs.
All animals cared for by SparKy receive a thorough vet exam, vaccinations, heartworm testing and treatment if needed for dogs, FIV/FeLeuk testing for cats, parasite control, and treatment for any illness they may have. They also will be spayed or neutered, prior to going to their new home. Anyone adopting a pet from SparKy will be required to sign an adoption contract, as well as pay an adoption fee.
Adoption fees:
Kitten (up to 1-year-old) — $75
Adult cat (1 year and up) — $60
Puppy (up to 1-year-old) — Starts at $150
Adult dog (1 year and up) — Starts at $125
For more information, visit www.sparkyrescue.com/adopting/.
