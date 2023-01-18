Towne Square Mall is getting a high-profile tenant that has nothing to do with retail.
Ken Horn, a Planet Fitness franchisee, said Glow Brands, a franchise division of Planet Fitness, will open its second Owensboro location there late this year in the former Burkes Outlet location.
He said the company chose the mall because “it allows us to serve more people, the square footage (just under 23,000 square feet) available, its central location and the traffic count.”
It’s more accessible to people on the west side of the county, Horn said.
And the available parking means people will spend less time looking for a parking space and more time on treadmills, he said.
Planet Fitness will increase traffic at the mall.
Horn said, “I think we can confidently say that Planet Fitness locations average between 1,000 and 1,500 daily check-ins.”
The current Owensboro location, which opened in 2015, is at 3621 Kentucky 54.
“From the day we opened our first Owensboro Planet Fitness seven years ago, we were excited to further explore a second location in the community,” Glow Brands CEO Rick Kueber said in an email.
A news release said the new location should be open by the end of the year with presale memberships and employee recruitment starting this fall.
Current members will also have the opportunity to transfer to the new location at the time of opening, it said. The mall location will employ eight to 10 full-time workers and 16-20 part-time workers. It will be open and staffed 24 hours a day.
The location will offer more than 100 cardio and strength equipment pieces, 30-Minute Circuit training areas, full-service locker rooms, tanning, massage chairs and HydroMassage beds.
Plans start at $10 a month with no commitment.
Glow Brands, based in Elizabethtown, currently owns and operates 40 clubs across Kentucky, Indiana and Tennessee.
Planet Fitness was founded in 1992 in Dover, New Hampshire.
At the end of December, it had approximately 17 million members and 2,410 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico and Australia.
In December 2019, Jack Wells, Matt Hayden and others bought the 35-acre mall site.
With retailers moving out of malls nationally, they began looking for a different mix.
Ed Ray, chief operating officer for Gulfstream Commercial Services, the managing company, said, “I’d love to see a mix of medical, senior activities, athletics, retail and restaurants there. But nothing is off the table. There are simply a thousand uses for the mall facility on both a short- and long-term basis.”
And that’s what is starting to happen.
In March, Ellis Entertainment leased the 62,000-square-foot former JC Penney store on the mall’s north side with plans to construct a 60,000-square-foot entertainment venue that will feature historical racing machines, simulcast wagering and a sports-themed restaurant.
Then, in September, Churchill Downs bought Ellis Park and said it would continue with plans for the off-track project at the mall.
A spokeswoman said last month, “I’m told that the facility is still in design development and we expect to have updates for the public at the conclusion of the design phase. The project is on course as originally announced.”
