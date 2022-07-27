When it comes to growing sweet corn for their roadside market, Michael and Korey Brown not only want quality taste, but they also want it as fresh as it can be.
To ensure those standards are met, they’ve created a system that allows them to plant and pick sweet corn at the same time.
“The sugar content dilutes out of sweet corn the longer it sets,” Korey Brown said. “So when you pick it, it’s the sweetest. That’s why we try to pick fresh daily.”
For 10 years now, the Browns have operated Brown Farm Fresh Produce, which is just east of Hartford at 3605 Kentucky Highway 69.
And although they offer a wide variety of fruits and vegetables, sweet corn is among their most popular offering.
So much so, 10 of their 24 acres are dedicated to the crop.
“Once we start something, we don’t want to run out,” Michael Brown said. “So the only way to do that is plant a patch every single week. ...We got to a level that we thought could sell in a day, and then we bumped it up another 25% just to cover any unforeseen worm problems, raccoons, deer or a dry season.”
Their main go-to is a triplesweet bicolor that produces yellow and white kernels on the cob.
The Browns said they prefer it over another popular bicolor variety called Peaches and Cream.
“What we plant is a sugar-enhanced Peaches and Cream,” Michael Brown said.
Before they began growing sweet corn, Michael Brown sought the advice of some Mennonite families who grew it.
“I went to the Mennonites to see what varieties they use and they said, ‘We are not entrepreneurs; entrepreneurs want to patent their ideas and sell them; we’re farmers, and we want our ideas to grow; yes, we will help you,’ ” Michael Brown said.
Along with going with the sweeter varieties the Mennonites recommended, Michael Brown said they also learned from them not to plant all the corn at one time.
The Browns planted a variety called Allure in April because it’s known for growing in cooler soil. They began harvesting it during the first week of July. This week they began planting what will be ready to pick later this summer or early fall.
“As the soil warms up above 55 degrees, we switch to what’s called Primus — it’s a triplesweet bicolor,” Michael Brown said. “It has a better eating quality all the way through (the season). It’s not just tender in the beginning when you pick it, but it’s tender when you pick one week later. So we just found the one that works for us, and the quality of the corn sells itself.”
And with this growing season, lack of rainfall has been a concern.
Although Ohio County has seen a little more rain than Daviess County, the Browns said they were feeling a little uneasy until they received more than an inch of rain on July 8.
“This year has been a scary year with no rain,” Korey Brown said.
However, Michael Brown said a lack of precipitation causes the corn plants to become deeper rooted, which can be helpful.
“Because when it did rain, they had more ability to absorb the nutrients in the soil when the water hit,” Michael Brown said. “It’s the same way in life. We walk through dry places but we get rooted. That’s how farming is. It’s a lifestyle.”
The Browns have developed partnerships with other local growers, such as Reid’s Orchard in Daviess County.
Michael Brown said they both sell each others products.
“Mr. Reid has been very instrumental in helping us, too, all of these years,” Michael Brown said. “We don’t view each other as competitors. We’re friends.”
The Browns’ next expansion will be adding a play area that’s expected to be ready by the fall.
“We’ve got the dirt work done beside the greenhouse; we’ve got a jump pad — a 30 by 70 (foot) — already bought and some apple cannons.”
The Browns attribute their decade of success to their Christian faith.
“What we’ve lived by here is the Lord helping us to grow,” Michael Brown said. “We plant it, and somebody else waters it; we don’t do that. It comes from God, and He gives the increase.”
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
