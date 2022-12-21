Pleasant Valley Community Church donated approximately $4,500 to Daviess County Public Schools on Wednesday to wipe out any outstanding lunch debt before the new semester begins on Jan. 3.
Hilary Patterson, director of mercy ministry at the church, said the church felt led to bless the school system.
“We wanted to do this for a little while now,” she said. “We’re paying off all of the school lunch charges for all of the remaining students before Christmas break.”
Patterson said the money will go toward paying off debt at every school within the district, no matter the grade level.”
Executive pastor Jay Mills said the donation was part of the church’s next spirit-led initiative.
“We just began publicly with the church about six weeks ago so the money has come in from our church family to be distributed to help us grow in ministry and to serve our community as well,” he said.
Jamus Edwards, lead pastor of preaching and vision, said the church loves children because “Jesus loves children.”
“We want all the children in Owensboro to know they are loved and cared for deeply and if this is a small way we can show the love of Jesus in the holiday season, that’s what we want to do,” he said. “It’s our great joy. Jesus said it is more blessed to give than receive and it gives us great joy to love and serve others.”
DCPS Food Service Director Connie Beth Fillman said the money will impact 552 students in the district.
“It’s really helpful with the holiday season,” she said. “The last two years we had free meals for all students so we’ve see a lot of school debt this year with parents trying to be reminded that they have to fill out forms and they don’t automatically get those free meals.”
Fillman said there’s been more school debt with meals this year than normal.
“It’s really, really helpful and hopefully it takes off a little burden and eases their stress during the holidays,” she said.
Fillman said she tracks the number of students whose families are receiving SNAP benefits and medicaid every month in the hopes the district will qualify for the Community Eligibility Program (CEP).
CEP would allow all students in the district to receive free or reduced lunch, the same program that allows for Owensboro Public Schools students to receive free meals.
“I look at my numbers every month to see if we’re getting closer,” she said. “We’re doing everything we can. We got a new Point of Sales (POS) system that helps us identify students that will help us qualify. We’re trying to reach out to families, work with the state. Everything we can.”
Fillman said students whose debt was wiped by the Pleasant Valley donation will receive communication from the district.
