During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. government launched the Payroll Protection Program, allowing qualified businesses and other entities to take out subsidized loans to keep their workers employed amid government shutdowns.
Though PPP ended last year, debate over the loans reemerged last week as the Biden Administration blasted certain Republicans for criticizing student loan forgiveness while having their own PPP loans forgiven.
The program dispersed some $792.6 billion to organizations throughout the country — $742 billion of which was forgiven.
According to data from the U.S. Pandemic Response Accountability Committee (PRAC), about 2,600 loans were made to organizations in Daviess County for a total of nearly $196 million. Of those loans, 2,500 ($193.5 million) were forgiven.
Most of the loans were concentrated in Owensboro, which received 2,150 loans for a total of $182.1 million. The U.S. government forgave about 2,100 of those loans, totaling nearly $181 million in forgiveness for Owensboro organizations.
The PPP loans helped retain some 25,300 jobs during the pandemic, according to PRAC. Nearly 24,000 of those jobs were concentrated in Owensboro.
According to the PRAC data, the local organizations that took out the most PPP loans were Modern Welding Company ($5,823,195), MPD Inc. ($3,551,300), Wendell Foster’s Campus for Development Disabilities ($2,913,000), Wright Implement ($2,761,100), Canteen Service Co. of Owensboro ($2,386,497), Hines Precision ($2,204,214) and Frantz Building Services ($2,102,300). All of these loans were forgiven.
PPP loans weren’t only given to businesses. Kentucky Wesleyan College was a recipient ($1,616,650, forgiven), as was Brescia University ($1,393,337, forgiven).
Some entities affiliated with local government also participated in PPP, including the Owensboro Daviess County Tourist Commission ($87,633, forgiven).
The data for Daviess County and Owensboro is not an exhaustive account of how the area was affected by PPP, as it does not include loans given to businesses headquartered elsewhere with branches here. For instance, Messenger-Inquirer parent company Paxton Media Group, based in Paducah, received $7,855,883 — $7,539,838 of which was forgiven.
While PPP data purports to have preserved more than 25,000 jobs, at least some of them have disappeared since the program ended. The Bar Louie in Owensboro took a $154,500 loan in April 2020 and another $216,283 in March 2021 — both of which were forgiven — but announced its closure last week, blaming COVID-19 and a slow recovery thereafter.
PPP reemerged as a topic of national discussion last week after the Biden Administration announced a plan that would cancel $10,000 in student loan debt for those making less than $125,000 a year — prompting criticism from some Republicans.
“Asking plumbers and carpenters to pay off the loans of Wall Street advisors and lawyers isn’t just unfair. It’s also bad policy,” said Rep. Mike Kelly (R-Penn.).
The White House responded on Twitter by pointing out that some of the Republicans criticizing student loan forgiveness had their own PPP loans canceled — including Kelly, who received $987,237 in PPP loan forgiveness.
