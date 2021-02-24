Clint Campbell’s passion for music and his Christian faith have been combined into a relatively new venture he calls Surrender Studios.
“Surrender Studios … it’s like the anthem of my life,” Campbell said. “I get plenty of opportunities to surrender every day. And that’s what it’s all about, right? As soon as we realize that God’s will is truly what’s best for us and we surrender to it, everything gets easier.”
Campbell, a 2009 graduate of Owensboro Catholic High School, grew up in a musical family and earned a degree from the International Academy of Design and Technology-Nashville.
But even with the background in music and audio recording, Campbell said it still took some time to figure out a path for his life.
“I didn’t have the drive I needed yet; I was only 18 or 19,” Campbell said. “I didn’t know myself enough. But over the years as God has called me closer to Him, the ministry and the Christianity … it’s my life. So everything had to fall into that scope.”
Campbell, 30, has become known for playing local gigs as a solo artist.
But in late 2019, Campbell said he was working in retail when he and his wife, Cassidy, decided to build the studio.
They converted a space inside their Owensboro home into a modern music haven where Campbell can record, produce and teach anyone, whether it’s in-person or virtual.
And the home-based business has allowed Campbell to be a stay-at-home father to his three daughters who are 3, 2 and 1.
“I hit a low point in my 9-to-5 career,” Campbell said. “…I just wasn’t being fulfilled. And as my little girls get older, I’m going to have to explain to them why I do what I do one day. I’ll tell them you can do whatever you want — you choose. But if I’m not doing something I love, I’m going to have to explain to them why I settled and I didn’t want to do that.”
In a leap of faith, the Campbells started building the studio just as the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
But that didn’t stop the Campbells from pressing forward.
“God provided everything we needed and even in the middle of a pandemic we were able to build a business — all the glory to Him for sure,” Campbell said.
But even before COVID-19 forced many companies into virtual settings, Campbell was already heading in that direction, with an idea of reaching musicians and singers regardless of where they call home.
“I thought I was going to start this internet business and I’m going to do mixing and mastering, vocal sessions for people through the internet,” Campbell said. “…I thought I might have a couple of local people but right now, I’m working with a lot of local people. It turned out there’s a big desire for something like this around here.”
Although Campbell’s ministry is “helping indie Christian artists,” he will work with people who want to produce secular music.
“I will take anybody and any song that resonates with me … it has to have some kind of truth to it; some kind of thing that needs to be said,” Campbell said. “And it doesn’t have to be positive; it can be someone sitting in their pain and letting someone relate to that. But if it’s something toxic, negative and dividing, I’m not going to produce it.”
As part of Campbell’s services, he offers co-songwriting, producing, tracking, vocal sessions, vocal editing, vocal quantization and instrument editing.
“I really just want people to feel they can be creative, prayerful and experience growth all in one place,” Campbell said.
Appointments can be booked through Campbell’s website — surrenderstudiosonline.com — or through his Facebook page — www.facebook.com/Surrender
MusicStudios.
