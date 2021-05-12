Owensboro residents and surrounding community members are invited to “come on down” to the RiverPark Center in September for a showing of “The Price is Right Live.”
Rich Jorn, the RiverPark Center’s executive director, said he has assisted in presenting this show a couple of times in the past at other venues, and it’s always a hit.
All audience members will be eligible to be called to the Cannon Hall stage, at which point they will have the chance to participate in a number of the famous show’s games and potentially win big. Jorn said at a previous presentation, he saw a woman leave with a four- or five-night stay in Hawaii.
“The Price is Right” has been airing since 1956. It features several games in which contestants who are chosen from the audience play for prizes and money. The live stage show will be designed the same way as the television show, only it won’t feature the show’s current host, Drew Carey, Jorn said.
According to the press release sent by the producer, the interactive show will feature classic games made famous by the iconic TV production, including Plinko, Cliffhangers, The Big Wheel, Showcase and more. Contestants will be vying for cash, appliances, vacations and a new car.
“It’s fun because just like on the TV show, audience members can get all dressed up, and they can participate in the show,” he said, adding that once audience members arrive they are registered and given the traditional, official name tag. “It’s one of those shows that even if you don’t get called up to participate, you still have a great time.”
Jorn said, “there’s a buzz and energy in the building, people are excited, and it’ll just be a good time.”
While he’s hopeful September will be healthy, the RiverPark Center is prepared to reschedule events if they have to due to state regulations pertaining to the pandemic, Jorn said. Any tickets purchased would still be honored for the rescheduled show.
For more information about the show which will take place at 7 p.m. Sept. 2, visit riverparkcenter.org, where tickets can be purchased.
Tickets range in price from $19 to $53, plus processing fees. For more information call the RiverPark at 270-687-2770.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
