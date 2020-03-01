• Gov. Andy Beshear has appointed Sandy Stovall, of Owensboro, to Kentucky boards and commissions as a member of the Kentucky Board of Barbering, to serve terms expiring Feb. 1, 2023. Stovall is a barber shop owner. She replaces Robert Thompson, whose term has expired.
