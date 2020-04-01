In the wake of the COVID- 19 outbreak, President Donald Trump said he will now postpone the Oct. 1 enforcement date for Real ID.
Real IDs are a federally mandated form of identification that meet increased security standards for state-issued driver’s licenses and identification cards. Travelers were to be required to provide either a Real ID or another Transportation Security Administration-approved form of identification in order to fly after Oct. 1 or to visit military bases and federal facilities that require identification.
While the Oct. 1 deadline has been pushed back, state officials have not gotten word on when a new enforcement date will be announced, said Naitore Djigbenou, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet executive director, Office of Public Affairs.
“We know that the date has been postponed,” she said. “That came straight from the president. As far as a new date, that has not been established by the federal government.”
Given that Real ID and Circuit Court driver’s licenses offices around the state are closed due to COVID-19 protocols, no one is capable of procuring a Real ID in the short term.
However, in terms of Owensboro-Daviess County’s ongoing negotiations for a local and permanent Real ID office, work is still moving forward, said Djigbenou.
“The recent federal enforcement announcement has not impacted our efforts,” she said. “Progress is still happening in compliance with health and safety guidelines.”
While negotiations are ongoing, the timetable to open a permanent Owensboro office in June has “relaxed,” said David Smith, Daviess County director of legislative services and ABC coordinator.
“All that we are doing is responding to KYTC and the finance department,” he said. “The last that we knew is that they would be getting us blueprints for the location that they are interested in. We will then investigate and respond back with a price to get the facility where they want it. We have not received those prints, so right now, we don’t know how this would affect the state’s plan. I assume they will not be in as big of a rush. They originally wanted a site open in June, because they knew these facilities needed to get running. They will continue to be looking for location regardless, but the time crunch may have relaxed.”
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
