While COVID-19 has pretty much slowed everything down, it hasn’t put a dent in Daviess Fiscal Court projects.
A major project that is moving full steam toward its opening early next year is the Daviess County REAL ID Office at the Daviess County Operations Center on Kentucky 81.
REAL ID is a federally mandated form of identification that meets increased security standards for state-issued driver’s licenses and identification cards.
On Oct. 1, the court approved a $276,900 bid from Owensboro-based Hartz Construction Company to take on the renovations necessary to get the office up and running.
Work on the office began on Oct. 12 and the court expects the renovations to be complete by the middle of December, said Jordan Johnson, assistant county treasurer.
The establishment of a regional Daviess County REAL ID office is definitely the biggest project going on to finish the year out, said Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly.
“It was decided in the early stages that the operations center would be the ideal place to house the office, which caused us to do some shuffling of other departments. It was decided that we would move the Daviess County Parks and Recreation Department to the Schertzinger Building along with the Daviess County Emergency Management Agency,” he said.
The bid to renovate the Schertzinger Building to meet the needs of the parks department and EMA was awarded to Evansville-based Danco Construction in September. Danco bid the project out for $45,000 and while it was anticipated that those renovations would not be complete until early December, the project is expected to be done by the end of this week, Johnson said.
On Friday, bids will open to round out the “shuffling” that has been done to accommodate the new REAL ID office, with bids being placed to make renovations in the Daviess County Courthouse for the new Daviess County Coroner’s Office and Fiscal Court chambers, as well as the outer hallway of the court. An award for these bids will be given on Nov. 5, said Johnson.
Aside from renovations at the courthouse, bids will also open on Friday for the contract to construct a permanent structure for the East Transfer Station at the Floral Road Convenience Center. This project will see the removal of a pre-existing trailer and the establishment of a permanent structure with bathrooms and showers, as well as an office and break room. Costs for these projects will not be released until after bids have been awarded, said Johnson.
Moving into 2021, the court is also moving forward on making some renovations to its park’s amenities; namely the addition of a sidewalk from the David C. Adkisson Greenbelt Park to the spray park at Horse Fork Creek Park, the installation of the Playground For All play area, funded through a $75,000 Land & Water Conservation Grant; as well as the installation of permanent bathrooms at Horse Fork Creek Park, said Mattingly.
“The playground is set to be completed next calendar year,” he said. “These items have not come up for bid yet regarding the park, but those projects will be starting sooner than we know it. A lot of these projects were pending until we established the budget and now that those funds are available, we are moving along just like we always have.”
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
