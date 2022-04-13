Katie Clark sorts through some Lobularia plants as she gets one of Katie’s Flowers greenhouses ready for the planting season April 4 at Reid’s Orchard. The orchard opened this past weekend with 600 ferns, 2,000 hanging baskets and 7,000 bedding plants for sale. The annual Apple Festival will be moving to the Daviess County Lions Club Fairgrounds in Philpot in 2023.