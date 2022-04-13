An iconic festival will be moving next year.
Oct. 22-23 will mark the end of the Apple Festival at Reid’s Orchard in eastern Daviess County.
After 36 years of drawing thousands of people from several states to Reid’s Orchard each October, the Apple Festival will be moving to the Daviess County Lions Club Fairgrounds in Philpot in 2023.
And the Lions Club will take it over.
Billy and Kathy Reid said Monday that the festival, which they launched in 1986, has grown too large for them.
“We’re getting older,” Billy Reid said. “Our volunteers are getting older. And there’s so much more we want to do at the orchard.”
There are buildings he wants to erect that would be in the way of the festival.
“And we want to have a festival every weekend in September and October,” Reid said. “And we can’t do that when we’re getting ready for the Apple Festival. It used to take just one week. But it’s grown so large that it takes more.”
Joan Hayden, a member of the Lions Club fair board, said the club plans to keep the festival on the same October weekend each year.
Kathy Reid said, “October is so beautiful in Daviess County.”
Her husband said, “We’ll help them get started in 2023. They’ve got a lot of room to expand it. And they have buildings where it can move inside when the weather is bad.”
“It’s bittersweet for me,” Kathy Reid said of the impending end to the festival at the orchard. “But we’re really busy.”
2023 will mark 150 years since Billy Reid’s great-grandfather, Allan Reid, came from Scotland and planted the first trees there in 1873.
Billy Reid said, “This is a big fundraiser for so many organizations. We wanted to make sure the festival continued somewhere else.”
The Lions Club’s fundraising efforts were hurt when the county fair had to be canceled in both 2020 and 2021 by COVID-19.
“We don’t want to change anything,” Hayden said. “The community loves it and vendors love it.”
She said, “It’s a win-win for us. The fair costs a lot to put on. But we won’t have to be out a lot for the Apple Festival. This will mean more funds for our charities.”
Nonprofits who that booths at the festival take in about $70,000 each year from the event, Billy Reid said earlier.
In 1986, he said, the Apple Festival, which was originally to be called the Pumpkin Festival, and the International Bar-B-Q Festival were about the only festivals in the county.
Now, there are several and “a lot of smaller farms are getting into festivals,” Reid said.
Last year, the Apple Festival, which was canceled by COVID-19 in 2020, drew an estimated 23,000 people over two days.
Hayden said the fairgrounds has plenty of room for parking even more vehicles.
“We just want to make sure there’s a place for our vendors,” Reid said.
The festival usually has more than 100 craft booths and 20 or more food vendors along with music and carnival rides.
Other than 2020, the only time the festival has been canceled was in 2006, when 2.5 inches of rain flooded the 18-acre field where guests park.
Kathy Reid said one year three inches of snow fell on the festival’s opening day.
But all melted before noon, she said.
The festival has been named a Top 10 event by the Kentucky Tourism Council and a Top 20 event by the Southeast Tourism Society several times through the years.
A few years ago, the Reids added a playground, Reidland, along with a petting zoo and horse rides to the orchard.
And the orchard has been hosting weddings and other public events as well in recent years.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
