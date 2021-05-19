A recent report by two federal criminal justice agencies found that the number of juveniles being arrested for felony and misdemeanor crimes fell to its lowest point in decades in 2019.
The report was released recently by the National Institute of Justice and the Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention. Both agencies are part of the U.S. Department of Justice.
The report uses data collected by the FBI and documents juvenile felony and misdemeanor arrests over time. The report uses data from each state.
The report overall contained good news, showing juvenile arrests for most types of crimes declining in 2019, and all juvenile arrests falling dramatically compared to 2010. But the report also found Black juveniles were arrested last year at a rate well out of proportion compared to their share of the juvenile population.
The report found juvenile arrests have declined more than 74% since arrests peaked in 1996. That year, more than 2.5 million juveniles were arrested and the number has declined nearly every year since. Last year, 696,620 juveniles were arrested, the report found.
Overall, juvenile arrests declined by 4% between 2018 and 2019. But between 2015 and 2019, arrests declined by 24%, and arrests of minors fell by 58% between 2010 and 2019.
The report found Black juveniles are arrested in disproportionate numbers compared to whites. The report says 75% of the juvenile population in the U.S. was white in 2019 while 17% was Black. However, Black juveniles were involved in 42% of all juvenile arrests the last year documented by the FBI.
Daviess County also saw the number of juveniles incarcerated fall to its lowest level in years in 2019. According to the information provided last year by the state Department of Juvenile Justice, Daviess County sent 95 juveniles charged with crimes into a detention facility in 2019, the first time the number has been below 100 since 2012.
By comparison, Daviess County incarcerated 136 juveniles in 2018, 185 juveniles in 2017 and 179 juveniles in 2016.
The state enacted a series of reforms of its juvenile criminal code, and work continues to be done in Frankfort. For example, lawmakers passed a bill this year that gives juvenile judges more discretion when deciding whether a juvenile offender should be tried as an adult.
Daviess County Attorney Claud Porter said previously that court officials try to reduce the number of juveniles sent to detention by not jailing youths charged with “status offenses” such as truancy or running away from home, and look for alternatives to detention. The county also looks for alternatives to jailing youths charged with less serious offenses, he said.
The NIJ/Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention report says nationally, arrests for violent crimes committed by juveniles fell in 2019, as did arrest rates for juveniles charged with burglary, arson and theft.
The number of juveniles arrested on charges of murder fell by 6% in 2019, with the report identifying an arrest rate of about two per 100,000 juveniles. The report says 860 juveniles were arrested on charges of murder or manslaughter in 2019.
Robbery arrests fell by 7% in 2019 compared to the year before, and the number arrested for burglary, arson and theft were the lowest since 1980, the report said.
The most common offenses that resulted in arrests of juveniles include simple (non-aggravated) assaults, theft, drug abuse violations, aggravated assaults, disorderly conduct and vandalism, according to the report. Arrests in all of those categories have declined dramatically since 2010. For example, there were 27,070 juvenile arrests for aggravated assaults in 2019 — a decline of 3% compared to 2018, but a 40% decline compared to 2010.
Arrests among both male and female juveniles fell last year. Female juveniles make up 31% of all juvenile arrests last year, while males accounted for 69% of juvenile arrests, the report said.
“These findings are encouraging and we are hopeful that the declines in juvenile arrests will continue in years to come,” OJJDP Acting Administrator Chyrl Jones said in a prepared statement. “OJJDP remains committed to supporting programs and initiatives to ensure that this trend continues.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
