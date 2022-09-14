The Council on Postsecondary Education released its 2022 Progress Report on Aug. 18 and found that, statewide, 2020-21 graduation rates were up despite a drop in enrollment numbers.
Graduation rates continued to climb with a 1.8% increase at public universities and a 4.1% increase at the Kentucky Community and Technical College System. Graduation rates among underrepresented minority students at public universities increased 4.3%.
Owensboro Community and Technical College President Scott Williams said between the fall of 2020 and the fall of 2021, there was a 5% increase in enrollment and the college’s graduation credentials increased.
OCTC enrollment and credential numbers since 2018:
• 2018: 3,947 students enrolled, 2,163 credentials given
• 2019: 4,015 students enrolled, 2,285 credentials given
• 2020: 3,902 students enrolled, 2,148 credentials given
• 2021: 4,111 students enrolled, 2,796 credentials given
Williams said the number of students enrolled in 2019 was the highest the college had seen since 2014. Fall 2022 enrollment numbers have not been finalized as the enrollment period ends in October.
“I think we are bucking the statewide trend,” he said.
Between 2020 and 2021, OCTC’s underrepresented minority population increased 15%, and Williams said the biggest growth was with Black and Latin students, both increasing by 35%. Williams said that is a 12% increase. Low-income students have also increased by 4.8% in graduation rates.
“We’re starting to see the gap closing for underrepresented groups,” he said. “Their graduation rates are increasing as well.”
As to why OCTC is not trending like the rest of the state, Williams said he believes it is because of new programs and initiatives.
“OCTC has implemented, over the last three to four years, and specifically during COVID-19, a look at more holistic approaches with wraparound services,” he said. “We have looked at how to assist students, not just academically.”
The college offers success coaches, a food pantry and a free ride on city buses with a student ID. Another factor in growth, Williams believes, is the Work Ready Kentucky scholarship.
“Students in one of the five high-demand sectors can go to school tuition free to earn up to an associates degree,” Williams said. “It makes money less of a barrier.”
Aaron Thompson, president of CPE, said the council is concentrating on several aspects to get enrollment numbers up.
“We are concentrated on affordability, providing social support, wraparound services, financial aid, institutional aid and state aid,” he said. “We want to focus on the individual student and where they’re at, because not all students are the same.”
Thompson said there are multiple reasons as to why the enrollment numbers drop, and one statistic that is bothersome to him is the amount of students going to a college or university right out of high school.
“47.8% of students are going to college after graduating high school,” he said. “The overall number is 53%, but that is counting those going out of state. There’s also a decline in students graduating high school.”
There is a 60% decrease in the number of adult learners going back to school, Thompson said.
“Another issue is that jobs are somewhat plentiful, but it’s jobs that won’t last long,” he said. “It’s going to take a college credential for most jobs.”
That is why Kentucky has been working with employers on the front end to be more engaged to involve students in college, Thompson said.
“We have to do a better job in higher education and doing capstones with students in what jobs are available to them in their field,” he said. “We need to think about what it means to look at careers and majors together, starting in high school. Students need to understand their propensity and get options based on what students like to start doing in middle and high school.”
Thompson said he believes there is “too much rhetoric” around education not being important and that going to college has a “huge” return on investment.
