From 1865 until 1917, no Republican — the party of Lincoln — had been elected to Daviess County office.
That’s according to the research of David Smith, the county’s director of legislative services, who is also a political historian.
This year, few Democrats ran for county offices and even with the general election still to come in November, Republicans will hold nearly all the local offices next year.
In 1917, 52 years after the Civil War, Republican Clarence W. Wells eked out a 151-vote victory for county judge here.
It wasn’t until 1989, when Wilbur “Buzz” Norris was elected, that Republicans again held the county’s highest office. And Republican Al Mattingly won the office in 2010.
He was re-elected in 2014 and 2018, but is retiring this year.
Smith’s research shows that Brad Youngman, who has no opposition in the fall, is the first Republican sheriff elected here since 1917.
And Janie Marksberry is not only the first woman elected to a seat on Daviess Fiscal Court, but the first Republican to be elected county commissioner in the East District.
Republicans will have their second property valuation administrator since 1925 this year.
But only because Rachael Pence Foster, the incumbent, switched parties.
Leslie McCarty was the first Republican to be elected county clerk when she won the office in 2018.
And she’s been re-elected this year.
Jeff Jones is the first Republican to be elected coroner — because he also switched parties.
Smith’s research shows that John Burlew, who has no opposition this fall, will be the first Republican county attorney.
Republicans have held the West District county commissioner’s seat since 2010, when George Wathen won the seat.
And Chris Castlen, a Republican, has no opposition for the seat this fall.
Republican Gary Boswell won the Central District county commissioner seat in 1989 and 1994.
Charlie Castlen won it in 2010, 2014 and 2018.
Republicans have won the jailer’s post in 1925, 2002, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018 and 2022.
Smith’s research shows that the last Republican elected commonwealth’s attorney was in 1915.
But Republicans have held the circuit court clerk’s office continuously since 1999.
