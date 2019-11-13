Reunions

The Daviess County High School Class of 1955 met for their 64th reunion Oct. 5 at Moonlite Bar-B-Q Inn. Twenty classmates were in attendance, including, from left, front row, Elois Lane Chandler, Rosa Lee Price, Shirley Hodges Bivins and Bill Jones, back row, Ruby Sloan Chancellor, Mary Grace Blincoe Graham, Beverly Best Foster, Jeannette Shadwick Conder, Carrie Lee Graham, Gabbert, Jim Haynes, Mae Oost Barks, Jerry Claypool, Patsy Bruner Mercer, Hershel Horn, Bettye Warren Ginn, Allen R. Hoagland, Pat Russell Pagan, Charles "Andy" Anderson, Phyllis Williams Cook and Melvin Pagan.

