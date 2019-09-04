Members of the Daviess County High School Band during 1965-66 are invited to attend the DCHS Band reunion, celebrating the Blue Division Kentucky Marching Band Championship in November 1965.
Schedule of events:
Oct. 18 - 5 p.m. at DCHS football stadium for DCHS vs. Henderson football game
Oct. 19 - 1:30 p.m. at Home Builders Association Building, 3515 Wathen's Crossing
Bring your instruments, memorabilia, pictures and stories. For more information, please contact DCHS Band of 1966, Brian Gorrell, or Sue W. Baggarly on Facebook or email bgorrell8@gmail.com; playback1948@hotmail.com; or mitchell7388@roadrunner.com.
