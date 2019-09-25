• Apollo High School is inviting all former students and staff members to attend the last scheduled event to take place at the school's original Eagle Stadium at 7 p.m. Friday. The AHS football team will host McCracken County at their final game on the current football field before the new stadium is unveiled.
Special announcements will be made throughout the evening recognizing those who have represented Apollo as part of games and events taking place in Eagle Stadium over the years.
